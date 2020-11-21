Scrapping the STAAR test for another year would be the best move the Texas Education Agency can make for public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic surges, according to Bell County’s state lawmakers.
State Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Brad Buckley, R-Salado, agreed that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam should be canceled or at least not use scores to rate campuses or districts this school year.
Buckley was part of a bipartisan group of House members who signed a letter calling for TEA to not administer the test this year. State Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, wrote the letter asking that the state apply for waivers from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the test, The Texas Tribune reported.
Shine has talked to the superintendents in his district — which covers most of Bell County — and they are not on the same page regarding this year’s STAAR, which third- through 12th-grade students take annually.
“Not all of the superintendents are completely in sync on it from discussions, but I would have to say that based on what we’ve been through in 2020 that teachers and the schools probably need to have some type of flexibility waiver and, of course, the first thing you look at is suspending the STAAR test,” the Temple legislator said. “At the same time, there also is a need to make sure that we’re evaluating performance for our teachers and our students and our schools.”
Buckley, a former Killeen school board member who represents West Bell County and Lampasas County in the House, did not immediately respond to a Telegram request to comment.
Typically, the standardized test is administered in the spring. That did not happen earlier this year after TEA canceled the exam as COVID-19 spread across the state and nation. As a result, the agency did not give schools and campuses accountability ratings for the 2020-21 school year. Instead, the 2019-20 ratings carried over to the current year.
“Some superintendents want it gone. Some of the superintendents are saying, ‘Well there’s still a need for accountability.’ They’re not so sure what things are going to look like if it’s gone,” Shine said. “There’s a concern from some that, if it’s gone, what is going to be used to replace it with — if anything — and what is that going to look like. The unknown is of concern to some of those superintendents.”
Two superintendents who want STAAR canceled this year are Matt Smith, who leads the Belton Independent School District, and Bobby Ott, the top administrator in Temple ISD.
“In the midst of a pandemic, I believe the STAAR testing requirement is an unreasonable burden on students, teachers, schools and districts,” Smith said. “We are in the midst of a generational health crisis and are still being asked to complete STAAR testing, which yields minimal benefit to students under normal circumstances.”
Temple ISD trustees earlier this month approved a resolution calling for the test to be canceled this year.
“Educators across the state are facing a year unlike any other,” Temple school board President Dan Posey said at the time. “Our board, therefore, finds it unjust to hold schools to the standard of a year like any other.”
Ott and Smith said the test puts unnecessary stress on students, staff and families.
“The rationale for suspending last year’s assessments was not due to student preparedness, but out of concern for the physical administration of tests amid a pandemic,” Ott said. “This coming spring, I would also contend that continuing with the STAAR test and A-F (ratings) would be holding public schools to a traditional standard during a nontraditional school year.”
Shine said the state should consider STAAR alternatives.
“We’re discussing them. They don’t have any real foundation to them yet of what we can and cannot do,” the Temple Republican said. “It might be in the best interest for this next school year to possibly just to waive until things return to some sense of normalcy.”
Ovidia Molina, the Texas State Teachers Association president, praised lawmakers for calling for Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to seek federal waivers to cancel this year’s STAAR test. Since June, the group has called for the exam to be suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.
“Our students, educators and their families can’t afford the distraction of STAAR as they struggle to stay safe and continue to adjust to new methods of teaching and learning,” Molina said in a statement. “As the legislators pointed out in their letter to the education commissioner, the Texas Education Agency and school districts should be focused not on testing, but on ‘providing high-quality public education with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of students and educators.’”
The Belton ISD superintendent agreed.
“Our state dollars, and the minds of educators, should be focused on creating exceptional learning experiences and cultures of love and support in an unprecedented time,” Smith said.