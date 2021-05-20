Seniors at the Central Texas Christian School, 4141 W. FM 93, donned their caps and gowns on Wednesday to partake in a cherished high school tradition: the senior walk.
As they navigated the hallways and grounds of their southwest Temple campus, seniors were greeted with roaring cheers from administrators, teachers and students.
Central Texas Christian School will continue celebrating its seniors when it hosts its 20th graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.
This year, 30 seniors will graduate — students that earned a combined $1.6 million in scholarships.
“Ellie Whitaker, valedictorian, will be attending Baylor University (and) Joel Durham, salutatorian, will be attending Angelo State University,” Susan Kolodziejczyk, Central Texas Christian School’s director of marketing, said in a news release. “Both honor graduates will deliver remarks to their fellow classmates, families and teachers.”
Kolodziejczyk said three additional honor students will be recognized for their achievements during the ceremony: Sarah Kate Bond, top-10 percent; Joel Durham, National Merit Small Town Commended Scholar; and Andres Santiago, National Merit Hispanic Commended Scholar.
“In addition, the eighth-grade through 11th-grade classes will be ‘promoted’ as part of the graduation ceremony,” she said. “The CTCS band and choir will perform at the ceremonies.”
Central Texas Christian School said people interested in attending may obtain further information about the graduation by calling 254-939-5700 or by email at schoolinfo@ctcslions.com.