BELTON — Road closures planned on Loop 121 in Belton this week have been canceled, the Texas Department of Transportation said Monday.
A road contractor was to install a low-profile concrete barrier on Loop 121 as part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road.
“The operation specifically related to these closures is now complete,” agency spokesman Jake Smith said. “So they are not needed at this time.”
The project will widen the road to a four-lane divided highway, add shared-use paths and sidewalks, and add a two-way left-turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439/Lake Road.