Cameron Police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired about 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of W. 10th Street, according to a news release from Chief Lonnie E. Gosch.
Officers determined several shots were fired indiscriminately by two groups shooting at each other. Two bystanders were struck. The shooting involved several types of firearms and police recovered several shell casings, including 9mm, 40 cal. and 223 shells. A total of 57 casings were recovered.
The two victims, Carolton Braziel, 23, of Cameron and Tionie Thompson of Hearne, were treated at the scene by Cameron officers until medical help arrived.
Both shooting victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment. Thompson suffered a gun shot wound to her left knee and Braziel suffered a gunshot to his back. Several vehicles parked in the area also were struck.
The case is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information is available.