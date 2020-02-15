Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch has stepped into the ring to challenge incumbent Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey in the Republican primary election.
Torrey, 72, points to his experience in handling law enforcement and public safety challenges that growth brings, as well as his “deep legal knowledge and hands-on courtroom experience to tackle criminal problems head-on and help keep our county safe in changing times.”
With a complex death penalty case coming up for trial and multiple sexual assault cases that require an experienced prosecutor, Torrey’s 40 years practicing law is important, he said.
Using hindsight and “armchair quarterbacking about past decisions” is easy, but tough calls and difficult decisions are part of being a district attorney, Torrey said.
“I do it every day,” he said.
Trying new things in his office and ways to do things more efficiently are emphasized in his office, Torrey said.
“For me, being district attorney isn’t about politics or playing games; it’s about protecting people and preventing crime in our communities,” Torrey said, adding that he frequently works in his office on weekends.
The DA’s office was reorganized and serious cases were prosecuted.
“As a prosecutor who’s known for being tough and fair, I’ve been recognized by groups like the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, which named me ‘District Attorney of the Year’ in 2019,” Torrey said.
He stressed he obtained prison sentences in prosecuting 10 murder cases and worked to root out government corruption.
Torrey wants to get more grant funding to pay for more positions at little to no cost to taxpayers, and continue his work with first-time offenders “to help them stay on the right track and be productive members of society,” he said.
Gosch’s record
Gosch previously has worked as a deputy for the Milam County Sheriff’s office.
“I knew I could do more for Milam County and was vehemently intent on doing so,” Gosch said.
To that end, he took the educational steps that led him to obtaining his doctorate in law. He has 16 years in criminal and civil law practice and 27 years in municipal and county law enforcement, including adult probation and investigator.
Gosch, 53, believes he has helped take the Cameron Police Department to a “higher level of proactive enforcement and community involvement while, at the same time, promoting within the department a strength of unity to better serve the community and citizens of Cameron.”
Stronger prosecution of criminal offenses is needed, Gosch said, along with equal and fair prosecution.
“I think the community is disappointed from light sentencing and weak plea bargains, which appears to be nothing more than increasing convictions rates while pushing cases out the door,” Gosch said.
He would work to create in-county drug treatment and counseling for rehabilitation through probation for non-violent, first-time offenders, he said. A hard stance would be taken against drug dealers and other offenses associated with the drug industry — including assaults and theft-related offenses.
To keep communication lines open, Gosch wants to assign a special prosecutor to each law enforcement agency to work with and advise the officers in order to promote trust, cooperation and useful communication among themselves and the county attorney’s office, he said.
“My position is not to run their offices, but to be there to assist or aid them as needed and to keep the lines of communication open,” Gosch said.