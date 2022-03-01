Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, easily beat two other candidates in the Republican primary Tuesday, according to unofficial voting results.
As results came in Tuesday, Carter commanded a lead in the primary race for Congressional District 31 over challengers Mike Williams and Abhiramn Garapati.
With an estimated 99% of the vote counted, Carter won with 72.6%, followed by Williams with 18.3% and Garapati 9.1% of the early votes.
Carter will not face a Democratic opponent in November.