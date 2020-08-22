Police departments are required to submit racial profiling reports to the FBI.
In 2019, Temple Police officers’ traffic stops involved 54 percent whites and 22 percent each for blacks and Hispanic/Latino individuals. Whites outnumbered the other two races also in tickets issued, with Hispanic/Latinos and blacks listed second and third.
Black individuals had the highest percentage of traffic stops leading to an arrest, with 36.7 percent reported. Whites were second with 34.4 percent, and Hispanics had 28.2 percent people arrested.
When it came to physical force, 99 percent of those stopped had no injuries, the report said.
Two Temple residents complained in 2019 about the use of excessive force, but an investigation showed no profiling was used and the officers acted within the law, according to the report.
“No one district in Temple is covered more than others, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.
Temple, which has a population of more than 80,000, is about 75 percent white, followed by Hispanics at 26 percent and blacks with 16 percent. Hispanics may be of several different races.
Each of Temple’s districts is covered equally, and the department makes sure there are enough officers to provide ample coverage. Every resident is encouraged to report any crime, and the department also uses their close patrol services if necessary.The hiring percentage of minorities has grown since 2009 when 20.6 percent of Temple officers were minorities. In 2019, that percentage increased to 24 percent.
The Belton Police Department presented its racial profiling report in February. The report centered on numbers, not percentages. The traffic stops documented are: 4,615 whites; 1,344 Hispanic and Latinos; and 988 blacks.
Belton, with a population of more than 22,000, is about 81 percent white, 38 percent Hispanic and about 11 percent black.
Every patrol district has equal coverage, but call volumes could detract from the number of random patrols if the officers are tied up on calls for domestic calls, traffic accidents, etc., for long periods of time.
“There is absolutely no patrol focused on the economic status or specific geographic area of the city,” Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “We do focus patrol efforts on areas with higher incidents of crime or traffic collisions, but this focus would be by the assigned district officer and would not involve moving an officer from another area.”
More than one-third of Belton officers are minorities, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. Currently, 35 percent of the officers are minorities.