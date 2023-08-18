A confirmed COVID-19 case in a Bell County Jail unit has led to a complaint filed with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by a Temple resident.
Officials confirmed there are currently coronavirus cases in the jail, but did not specify how many. Jail staff is following COVID-19 guidelines, a Sheriff’s Department lieutenant said.
“We currently have positive COVID cases in the jail,” Lt. Stacey McClinton told the Telegram in a statement. “We are following COVID guidelines and procedures recommended by our medical provider and the local Health Department. All complaints submitted to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are investigated and handled accordingly.”
Temple resident Marco Toledo filed a complaint affidavit with the Sheriff’s Department last week in regards to Alexandria Bays, a 29-year-old Temple woman jailed on two public intoxication charges.
“I am reaching out as a concerned member of the community in regards to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Bell County Jail,” Toledo said in an email to the Telegram with a copy of the complaint. “I have formally submitted a complaint affidavit…. The outlined concerns are in regards to a particular unit (NMU1), in which my loved one is currently incarcerated. There needs to be awareness of the way the Bell County Sheriff’s Department is mishandling this situation, despite them indicating that they are following the CDC guidelines.”
Toledo said Bays has an underlying health condition (heart failure), verified from health records in possession with the Bell County Jail and the medical staff. She reportedly noted that a confirmed positive COVID-19 actively in the POD was not currently removed at the time of writing this report.
A jail officer told Toledo that the medical staff was aware of a confirmed COVID-19 case in the unit, were following their protocols and policy regarding the matter, the complaint said.
Toledo said the officer confirmed that the inmate with COVID-19 had not been immediately removed last week when an announcement was made to inmates.
“He also stated that he does not have an estimated time of resolution due to the medical team’s jurisdiction and policies regarding this incident,” Toledo said in his complaint. “This is a formal complaint expressing concern of my loved one, who does have underlined (sic) health conditions (heart failure), her fear of contracting COVID-19 and the failure to protect her health. Also, a concern with the lack of removal once the positive confirmation was conceded by the Bell County Jail.”
At least eight people died in the jail from during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to records obtained by FME News Service last year. The deaths, which didn’t have a cause listed, ranged from August 2021 to September 2022. The county, citing legal actions and privacy concerns covered by a federal health law, has withheld much information about the deaths.
Bell County’s COVID threat level is currently at medium, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Officials are recommending booster shots as well as safety guidelines as new variants have emerged.