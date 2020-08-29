Klondike Ice Cream Bars gave Donna Imam, the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 31st Congressional District, an idea for how to improve the U.S. Congress.
She recently took to Twitter and Instagram to comment about her treats missing their hard chocolate shell on one side.
Not too long after her post, Klondike responded to the candidate for Texas’ 31st Congressional District: “Please send us a DM (direct message) so we can figure out what happened to your bars!”
“This is how fast Congress should react. Does Congress have DMs?” Imam, who is challenging U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in the Nov. 3 election, tweeted.
Imam, though, has not taken her own advice.
For the past month, the computer engineer — a self-described solutions-orientated candidate — has not respond-ed to numerous Telegram requests to comment nor told voters why she has blocked dozens of her potential constituents on social media after they asked legitimate questions about policy and her campaign.
“It’s concerning that the nominee would take time to delete or hide non-threatening, respectful questions, but respond to posts of no substance,” said Adam Staerkel, a Cedar Park resident who has asked the candidate for her thoughts on national events but has seen his posts either deleted or hidden by the Imam campaign.
Jeff Hewitt, a Texas-based Democratic campaign consultant who has worked in politics since the 1990s, described Imam’s tactic as “dumb” and “bizarre.” He saw no positive in a candidate blocking voters.
“A political campaign is all about having a conversation with the electorate,” Hewitt said. “If the electorate is trying to have a conversation with you, as long as it is reasonable and respectful, you need to have that conversation, or else why are you running?”
The Austin American-Statesman described the Democrat’s campaign as being solely operated by Imam, without any outside campaign professionals consulting her candidacy — things Hewitt said a candidate in a district such as this would need.
“It’s bad candidate behavior, quite frankly,” said Hewitt, who worked on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaigns, various Texas campaigns and in races across the nation. “In a district like that one, the challenger has to have as much conversation with voters as possible.”
Importance of social media
The COVID-19 pandemic has made facilitating those conversations slightly harder, and social media is now the only outlet for voters to reach out to their candidates.
“Especially in these times around COVID, social media becomes even more important because you can’t go out and have town halls, you can’t have coffee, you can’t go have meet and greets at people’s houses, you can’t go bang on doors,” Hewitt said. “You’re left with very little means of communicating with the electorate that is cost effective. Social media is by far the most cost-effective way to have that conversation with the electorate.”
Other candidates have continued to engage with voters through social media.
Carter has stayed in touch with his constituents through online events. In the past week, the federal legislator participated in a video chat with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce.
But the congressman has not limited himself to online-only events. He talked politics with the Williamson County Republican Women and Georgetown Area Republican Women, and even toured a rural Williamson County farm with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
Clayton Tucker, the Democrat challenging state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, for Texas Senate District 24, holds weekly conversations with voters on Facebook.
Likewise, Julie Oliver — the Democrat hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, in the 25th Congressional District, part of which is in Bell County — frequently holds virtual town halls.
Imam has held three online conversations since winning her party’s nomination for District 31.
Although the events allowed people to submit questions via email, two of them were more of an opportunity for Imam and one of her more prominent supporters, ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang, to chat about her race.
“Donna will present her strategy to win this district and answer questions,” stated an invitation to an Imam fundraiser with two Williamson County Democrats scheduled for Friday. To have participated in the online-only event, a person would have had to donate at least $10, according to the invitation.
The events, though, have been simulcast on Twitter, Facebook and Twitch, a platform typically used by people to livestream themselves playing video games.
‘Tell people who you are’
Temple resident David Stewart has been puzzled by the District 31 race. He said he does not know anything about who Imam is. Other voters have noticed, too.
“I have searched the (World Wide Web) using Google, Bing, Yahoo and Duck Duck Go search engines and can find nothing about her prior to going to college and very little during or after college,” Stewart said. “In fact, she appears to be a ghost.”
Imam has detailed numerous policy positions on her website. Many of her policies have been influenced by her 18-year career in technology and her time pursuing degrees on full-ride scholarships at Trine University and Purdue University in Indiana.
Outside of that, her campaign has been tight-lipped on Imam’s biography.
Yang said Imam is a daughter of immigrants.
The Statesman reported Imam — a Bangladeshi American who would be the first South Asian woman from Texas elected to Congress, according to American Kahani, a news organization focused on Indian and South Asian Americans — came to the United States as a teenager after living in New Zealand.
Imam has mentioned her mother was a teacher before deciding to stay at home to care for her children and used her as the prime example of someone who would benefit from universal basic income. The Austin Democrat supports that policy, which would have the federal government routinely send all Americans money.
“I don’t know anybody who works as hard as she does every single day experimenting in her garden, experimenting with plants,” Imam said. “Why does she do this? Because she’s passionate about the environment. She’s passionate about discovering things. And that’s the human spirit.”
But outside of passing comments and an overview of her post-college career, Imam has not detailed her personal story.
“Part of running a good campaign, like I said, is having that conversation with the electorate,” Hewitt said. “But during that conversation, you have to tell people who you are because just saying what issues you’re for is not enough context to truly understand a candidate. You need to understand where they come from, what’s their background, why do they think this way.”
Ultimately, Hewitt said Imam needs to unblock voters, apologize for doing that and answer their questions. But like a melting Klondike bar, the consultant warned it might be too late to salvage the campaign.
“Some of that damage is unrepairable,” he said. “Again, if she’s not having a conversation with the electorate 70-some days out, then what’s her point of running?”