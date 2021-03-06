Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple, after a semester and a half of competing in speech tournaments all around the country via the internet, qualified three students for the Speech and Debate Association National Tournament, a news release said.
Seniors Cate Barkis and Faithann Go qualified for nationals in Duo Interpretation. Freshman Therese Mosmeyer qualified for the National Tournament in Original Oratory.
The students qualified by placing in the top three at the district tournament held online Feb. 25-27. The national tournament, which was to have been in Des Moines, Iowa, will be held online in June.
Coach Chris Mosmeyer said, “This was a really strange year with almost all of our competitions being online, but I’m really happy that we were able to get our competition in. We, of course, wish we were going to Iowa, but at least we were able to compete. I’m very proud of them and of the work they’ve done.
“I’m really excited about the future as well. We are losing some good seniors, but we have a lot of good, excited freshmen, some of whom were very close to qualifying.”
Holy Trinity also had three other substantial honors. The school was awarded the Leading Chapter award, an award that recognizes the school with the most earned points over a period of time.
Alyssa Snyder, a teacher at Holy Trinity, was named District Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Rev. Joseph Daheim, a priest at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin and a 2008 graduate of Holy Trinity, was named Alum of the Year.
Chris Mosmeyer said they expect to have some additional qualifiers soon. “The district will be deciding on students for the World Schools Debate competition, and I expect we will have some and possibly several students named to those teams.”
In addition to the qualifiers, Holy Trinity sophomore Theresa Lindberg was first alternate in Dramatic Interpretation and second alternate in Program of Oral Interpretation; freshman Valerie Schwartz was second alternate in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking; Therese Mosmeyer and freshman Isabelle Kurger were first alternate in Duo Interpretation; and senior Chrysanthe Nikolaidis was first alternate in Humorous Interpretation.