Night to Shine is all about celebrating people with special needs.
No stone goes unturned in an effort to make the event’s kings and queens feel special.
They arrive in donated limousines, which range from the typical vehicle to a party bus or a Hummer. Upon their arrival at the church’s portico, there are fans and paparazzi, and a red carpet to lead them into the party venue.
Those who need makeup and hair touch-ups can make their way to the stylists waiting to add some glam to their coiffure.
This is the third year Crestview Church of Christ in Temple has held the prom. In that time sponsorships and donations have grown.
The kings and queens will number around 200, but the people in supporting roles bump up the number significantly, to about 600.
Each king or queen is assigned a buddy, who stays with them the entire night. There are numerous volunteers who help with registration and other duties. Some of those volunteers are therapists who can be called upon if needed. Some parents will come to the event and stay because they are uncomfortable leaving their child, no matter the age, with people they may not know. However, the Night to Shine planners would like the parents or guardians to use the free time to go out to dinner, or see a movie without the responsibility of keeping an eye on their children or siblings.
There are activities for the parents, including streaming video of the dance taking place in the gym.
Night to Shine is a project of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Last year, 600 churches across the United States held proms on Feb. 7 for 100,000 individuals with special needs.
The kings and queens are ages 14 and older.
Registration is ongoing until the 200 limit is reached. Forms can be found at www.crestview-church.org. As of last week there were 160 kings and queens registered.
Emma Baker of Belton will be returning as a volunteer at this year’s Night to Shine.
Emma said she is fond of the special needs community and this event was recommended to her.
Last year, she was a buddy.
“It was an honor to engage at that event” she said. “It was a pleasure to spend time with the group knowing they were experiencing an activity that I had experienced.”
Being with other volunteers who have like-minded goals was a bonus, Baker said.
“The atmosphere is warm and welcoming, and there is no judgment,” she said.
For those who might not have a prom dress in their closet, there are donated dresses available in Belton and Waco.
In Belton, selection of dresses and fittings will take place 5-7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Amy’s Attic Self-Storage in Belton. For information, contact HOCTIL at Susie.Marek@hoctilc.org.
Over the past three years, a number of companies and businesses have come forward to donate and make in-kind contributions for Night to Shine, said Jack Whiddon, Crestview Church of Christ community minister.
Logan Marek of Belton attended Night to Shine for the first time last year.
“He had a fabulous time,” his mother, Susie Marek, said.
Logan, who has autism, and his friend Pryscelda Mendoza of Belton went together as a king and queen. Donald and Rebecca Montelongo escorted the two to the event.
After the prom, the four went out to dinner together.
The Montelongos then drove Pryscelda home first so Logan could walk her to the door.
“It was precious,” Marek said. “They are reminded at Night to Shine that they are made in God’s image and have a special purpose in life.”