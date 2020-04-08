Alisa Coleman is due to deliver her first child in August.
On Wednesday, Coleman was scheduled for her monthly prenatal appointment. On Tuesday, she was given a choice, she could go to the clinic for the checkup, or she could set up a time and participate in the new drive-through clinic held outside the Professional Plaza Building, north of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, on HK Dodgen Loop access road.
Coleman decided on the drive-through.
This service has been available for about two weeks, said Dr. Robert Wright Bates, chairman of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Baylor Scott & White–Temple.
Patients are called the day prior to their appointment, Bates said. They are screened for COVID-19 and are asked about their pregnancy.
“If there are no unusual concerns they are offered an in office visit or a drive-through prenatal visit,” he said.
Those who decided to use the drive-through visit are given a number to call when they arrive. After the desk is notified the women are asked to join the line of patients in their cars.
Derica Thomas, a certified nursing assistant at Baylor Scott & White, met the women as they drove up. She asked them questions about their pregnancy and took their blood pressure.
A physician then visits with the women while they remain in their cars.
A measurement of the patient’s uterus is taken and is used to determine the baby’s growth. The doctor then listens to the baby’s heart tones.
Dr. Jessica Longsjoen, obstetrician and-gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White, talked to Thomas as she went through the examination.
“This baby of yours is going to keep you busy, he’s very active,” Longsjoen said.
Because Thomas and her baby appeared to be in great shape, Longsjoen told her the next appointment will be handled over the phone.
Thomas liked the idea of the drive-through visit.
“It’s quick, it’s easy,” she said.
A number of women have been enthusiastic about the opportunity, Bates said.
“Individuals are concerned about coming to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This way they can continue their prenatal care, which is so important, without leaving the comfort of their car.”
Bates said they have worked to make the clinic visits and labor and delivery safe for the patients.
This project was a homegrown idea and there are practices around the state that are looking to copy it, Bates said. The idea came from the drive-up COVID-19 testing taking place at Baylor Scott & White main campus.
Telehealth works in a number of medical situations, but prenatal care requires monitoring blood pressure of the mothers and other measures for the growing baby.
“We were looking for ways to do that and at the same time limit patient exposure and help them feel comfortable,” he said.
If the mother-to-be is scheduled to be checked for gestational diabetes, she can take the oral glucose tolerance test in her car and also receive immunizations while in her car.
In the best of times, pregnancies can cause anxiety. Being pregnant during a pandemic can only ratchet up that angst.
“We are doing anything we can to reduce those worries with this option,” Bates said of the drive-through option.