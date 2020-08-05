BELTON — It’s down to nine names for Confederate Park’s new designation.
The Belton parks board — along with its 10-member committee and six other community members — narrowed down a list of 35 suggested new names for the park.
“Today is really the first day of the process that we’ve been tasked with,” Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said, referring to the City Council tapping the board to propose five names for Confederate Park. “Tonight we’re not trying to get to five names or make a recommendation. It’s really the first step in that dialogue.”
The board narrowed their park name list to Citizens; Community; Fellowship; Freedom; Liberty; United; Unity; U.S. Veterans Memorial; and Veterans.
The committee and six other community members invited to be part of the renaming process helped assemble the longer list of suggested names for the park.
The Belton resident committee includes Kayla Potts, who submitted the application for Confederate Park to be renamed; Ora Butler, who attended T.B. Harris High School, the city’s segregated school; Rucker Preston; Estella Murray; educator Sheila Gaines; Marina Trevino; Belton Police Chaplain Alton McCallum; Ricardo DeLeon; Charles Rodarte; and Reesa Harrison.
Half of the committee members are black, three are white and two are Latino, according to demographics provided by the city of Belton. Six are women and four are men.
“I’m really happy about the name change. It’s going to be great for our city,” Rodarte said, stressing that they must consider the opinions of those who wanted the name Confederate Park to remain as they go through this process.
The other community members involved are Bell County residents Marvin and Carolynn Bell; Madden Baggerly, the most recent president of the Belton Youth Advisory Committee; Jacob Jimenez, last year’s Belton High School valedictorian and a Harvard University student; Sara Fox, last year’s student body president at the University Mary Hardin-Baylor; and Garrett Smith, the current UMHB student president.
The community members include two who are black and a Latino.
Baggerly, who graduated from Belton High this summer, said whatever five names the parks board submits to the City Council should all be different and represent different aspects of their community.
“I’m really excited. I think it is time for change,” she said. “I think it’s important that we have a variety of names.”