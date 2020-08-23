There is more than one kind of varmint in Bell County — like unwanted, pesky, but sometimes cute wild animals.
There are also critters that are desirable animals, said former farmer and rancher Gentry Watt Taggert, who lives in the Temple area.
Few people see deer as unwanted — unless they’re eating favorite plants or bushes — but what about raccoons, opossums, feral hogs, foxes, skunks and more?
Very few options exist for people living within a community’s city limits if the city isn’t responsible for trapping and relocating wild animals.
Temple Animal Services is one program to help residents, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
“Any healthy, wild animals that are captured are relocated to approved areas away from residential sites,” Christoff said.
The city of Killeen doesn’t remove wildlife unless the wildlife is in a home or business, spokeswoman Hilary Shine told the Telegram.
Shine mentioned that some pest control businesses trap animals and may rent out live traps.
Purchasing a trap big enough to live capture a large raccoon or other wild animal can be expensive. Then a person has to outsmart the cunning animals and figure out what happens after they are caught.
Some people kill them because they destroy crops and are dangerous. Others are lucky enough to find someone willing to take and relocate them.
Taggert would trap and relocate wildlife if it was the best thing to do, he said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has a county trapper — Alexandria Hahn.
“The animals are not relocated,” Hahn said. “Instead, lethal means are used.”
“Feral hogs are shot on sight and I left them laying so as not to infect my herd,” Taggert said. He shot coyotes and hung them on the fence. Bobcats were shot, skinned and made into a throw. Skunks were shot and left where they were, he said. Possums, raccoons and foxes were generally left alone, he said.
“Mountain lions just walked through and never preyed on my pigs,” Taggert said.
The biggest wildlife issue for area farmers is feral hogs because they ruin crops, Buckholts area farmer Georgia Pirtle said.
“We used to try to trap some or hunt them at night, but now a helicopter is much more effective,” Pirtle said.
Some animals are not released by Bell County Sheriff Department’s Animal Control deputies, Dustin Connell, animal facility manager, said. Connell and his crew work in the rural parts of Bell County, he said.
“Raccoons are not usually relocated because they can carry rabies,” Connell said.
The animals that are released are taken at least two miles but not more than 10 miles from where they were trapped, he said. Many animals are released into wilderness areas near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Killeen has an animal services manager who told Shine four essential things are needed for all wildlife species to survive — food, water, shelter and space.
To control wildlife, one of the factors has to change because it can’t survive unless its needs are met.
“The wildlife will either migrate to another area capable of providing their needs or perish,” Shine said. “For long-term wildlife management, habitat manipulation is far more effective than trapping and relocating the animal.”
Many times, neighbors feed animals outside or don’t secure trash — and that invites foragers like raccoons, Shine said.
Even something as simple as putting out bird feeders attracts wildlife, Shine said.