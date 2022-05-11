Temple College announced D. Kirkland — the institution’s chair for the Department of Speech, Humanities, Drama and Dance — as its 2022 teacher of the year.
“During the crisis time of COVID-19, Kirkland took unprecedented steps to reorganize classes online, addressing those challenges in a short amount of time,” Temple College spokesman Eric Eckert said in a news release. “She provided integral support to learners and faculty who were not familiar with virtual teaching and online classrooms.”
Although Kirkland, who holds degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of North Texas, acknowledged that it is always nice to be recognized by one’s colleagues, she stressed how the award is not just about her.
“It is about Temple College and how its administration, faculty and students strive for excellence,” she said. “The gifts that I want to give back are all about the importance of communication and presence, whether that presence is in person or online, be present to each other.”
However, Kirkland’s colleagues gave her more credit and cited her ability to connect diverse local communities to the campus, her advocacy for faculty and her assistance in developing new degree programs in theater and musical theater.
“Mrs. Kirkland adopts a variety of student-centered projects to promote critical thinking, communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills among students,” Radhakrishna Beeram, a humanities professor at Temple College, said in a letter of recommendation for the award. “She always thinks out of the box, uses every medium and classroom technology to facilitate learning with engaging classroom presence.”
Beeram added how Kirkland is active in the Central Texas community through roles in civic and community groups that have included Toastmasters International, the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Civic Theatre board of directors.
“All these events helped her in developing a deeper awareness of challenges of students from diverse backgrounds,” Beeram said. “Her association as a faculty member of Temple College with other community organizations and agencies has enhanced the reputation of our institution. She takes every opportunity to make others know about their opportunities at Temple College.”
Kirkland — a speech professor with more than 30 years of teaching experience who has served as a faculty member at Temple College since 2004 — will be honored with the 2022 Claudia and W.T. Barnhart Teacher of the Year Award during the spring commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loops 121 in Belton.
“The award includes a $2,000 stipend and the winner becomes Temple College’s nominee for the Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Award, which recognizes outstanding educators across the state,” Eckert said.