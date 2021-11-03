BELTON — A Temple teen accused of shooting a friend in the chest was indicted on a felony charge by a grand jury.
James Slack, 19, was indicted last week for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On Aug. 17, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a local hospital for a report of a shooting victim, according to an arrest affidavit.
Once at the scene, officers observed Slack and a man with a gunshot wound to the chest exiting a vehicle.
“Slack gave an account of them being at a shooting range and a bullet ricocheting (and hitting the victim),” the affidavit said. “(The victim) told officers this was incorrect and that Slack had shot (him) in a residential area.”
During an interview, Slack told investigators he accidentally shot the victim after a firearm he was holding malfunctioned when he was checking to see if it was loaded, the affidavit said.
“Slack stated that when the slide is pulled back too fast, the gun will go off,” the affidavit said. “Detectives later took the firearm … to a gun range and tested the firearm for functionality. Detectives found nothing wrong with the functionality of the gun and were unable to make the gun fire by simply pulling the slide back quickly.”
The victim was interviewed by detectives, and according to the report, he told them he and Slack had driven to the house of one of his friends and while standing outside the passenger’s side door when he felt pain and realized he had been shot. He told detectives he “could think of no motivation for Slack to shoot (him).”
Slack was released from the Bell County Jail on Sept. 16 after posting a $100,000 bond.
Slack has a pretrial hearing in his case scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022, court records show.