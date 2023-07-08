Baylor Scott & White is partnering with NextCare Urgent Care to expand convenient, high-quality health care options for Texans.
BS&W, NextCare Urgent Care form partnership
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-story hotel initially approved for Temple Mall parking lot site
- Parades, fireworks planned for Tuesday in Belton, Temple
- As veteran disability claims soar, unaccredited coaches profit off frustration with VA system
- Temple ISD unveils new updated logos
- Polly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023
- Thousands attend annual Belton 4th of July Parade
- Temple mother sought during Amber Alert indicted for allegedly assaulting officer
- 11 small Temple fires resulted from illegal fireworks
- Temple teen to sign her children’s science book at library
- North Texas woman indicted for allegedly leaving baby in car