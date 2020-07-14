A loud boom and smoke at First United Methodist Church in Temple alerted organist Carl Bradley that there might be a fire, Tom Robbins, senior pastor, said Tuesday.
Smoke from the boiler room Monday afternoon triggered the fire alarm.
Amy Robbins, church business administrator since February, called 911, which brought fire trucks and police to the downtown location at 102 N. Second St.
“Fortunately, it’s minor in the scheme of things,” Robbins said.
A large oil line had burst in the mail chiller, but the hot oil flow was stopped before it caught the sanctuary and the church on fire, Robbins said.
“Take a moment to give God thanks for sparing our sanctuary,” he said.
Repairs began Tuesday because there was no air flow in the sanctuary.
“It was a lot less problematic than Tom and I originally thought when we saw the smoke,” Robbins said. “Police and fire arrived in seconds.”
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said there was no smoke or fire at the church by the time firefighters and police officers arrived.