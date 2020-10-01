Tucked into an East Temple neighborhood is the 8-acre, undeveloped Prewitt Neighborhood Park.
The city of Temple plans to plant native trees and build a nature-based play area with recycled features through an $111,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association.
The Temple City Council on Thursday unanimously approved an agreement with the group for the grant funding. The agreement was on the Council’s consent agenda, a list of items considered routine.
“I think it is going to bring a piece of quality of place for the neighbors in that area,” said Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents District 2, where the park is located. “It’s a place for our kids to be able to walk to to be there. It’s long overdue.”
The grant is funded by Niagara Bottling and Target. Niagara — which has a $90 million water bottling plant in the Temple Industrial Park — provided $85,000 while Target backed $26,000, according to the city.
“We are so honored to receive this grant and strengthen our relationship with our community partners,” Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said. “Niagara’s commitment to making our city a place where residents and their employees love to live is apparent and we look forward to the improvements at Prewitt.”
The National Recreation and Park Association awarded four grants for cities to increase access to play areas, promote physical activity and support the development of environmentally sustainable parks.
Niagara Cares, the water bottling company’s community outreach program, facilitated the grants. Niagara Bottling funded $535,000 in grants for parks in Temple; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Mesa, Arizona; and Puyallup, Washington. All four cities have a bottling plant.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association and expand into new communities where our team members live and work,” Niagara Cares Director Kristen Venick said. “We look forward to continuing to provide a space for children and families to stay active and safely enjoy the outdoors.”
Once Prewitt Neighborhood Park, 1511 E. French Ave., is completed, Morales expects it will benefit the students who walk to nearby Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive.
“I’m really thankful and really excited,” she said. “I’m sure the families in that area are going to use it and appreciate it more.”