The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday morning for North and Central Texas. The hazardous weather outlook includes Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, and Milam counties.
Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop today, roughly near and east of the I-35 corridor. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be the main hazards, but isolated stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds as well.
Another complex of showers and storms may arrive from the west tonight.
Thunderstorms will be possible each day through the remainder of the week as an unsettled weather pattern prevails over the region.
Although the potential for heavy rainfall will gradually diminish through the week and into the upcoming weekend, the cumulative impact of additional rainfall on saturated soil will maintain flooding concerns.