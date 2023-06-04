It’s older than a century and as new as next week.
The League of Women Voters of Bell County is ramping up for the 2024 election cycle.
The Bell County chapter has revitalized and is gearing up to educate and to encourage registered voters to cast ballots.
A kickoff dinner meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 12 in Christ Episcopal Church parish hall, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. Reservations are required for the dinner through the website: LWVBellCounty.org. Deadline for reservations is 5 p.m. Friday.
This year the league has refocused on current issues — just as it did 102 years ago. “The league went on record as being a staunch supporter of every forward movement for the city and county,” members announced in a 1920 issue of the Temple Daily Telegram.
Speaker will be Deborah Turner, the league’s national president, who will speak via Zoom. A gynecologic oncologist who trained at M.D. Anderson Cancer Institute in Houston, Turner lives in Nebraska, where she also has been associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of North Central States since 2016.
The organization has remained a non-partisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights, no matter the party affiliation. Members work through advocacy, education and, when necessary, litigation at the local, state and national levels.
Texas has more than 13,500 grassroots advocates and 34 local leagues.
Bell County’s first chapter began after the national league formed from the National American Woman Suffrage Association, just six months before the 19th Amendment was ratified and women won the right to vote. The organization was then considered a “mighty political experiment” to educate women on issues and encourage them to show up at the polls.
The league was not the first time Bell County women dipped collective toes in political waters.
Women began working for poll privileges in the late 1800s. The Texas Equal Rights Association, organized in 1893 in Dallas, had active auxiliaries in Belton and Temple. As a result, suffrage news began regularly appearing in Temple and Belton newspapers.
According to Bene “Bennie” Walker Banks (1866-1939), wife of a prominent Temple attorney, Bell County’s “suffrage wave” struck Temple in fall 1912. On Oct. 7, “a little bunch of Temple women gathered and formed themselves into The Equal Suffrage Association of Temple,” she wrote in 1918.
The charter group included 21 wives and daughters of prominent men. Soon, 23 more joined them; then, more than 100. They buttonholed prominent men in town to support their cause.
The irony: They couldn’t vote to win the vote; they needed men to vote in their favor.
The hairstyles may have changed but the issues remained well into the 21st century.
Their message was clear: Give women access to the ballot box so they will be better mothers, teachers, businesswomen and working women. They argued that they could use the ballot to improve schools, playgrounds, parks, public health, sanitation and working conditions.
Texas women — particularly those in Bell County — became leaders in suffrage. Of the 11 former Confederate states, only three ratified the 19th Amendment during the 1919-20 campaign. Texas was the first of the three, yielding to suffragists’ demands only after the movement seemed assured of national success.
The vote won, the newly empanelled League of Women Voters then took on the monumental task of education and encouragement. As membership grew, the Bell County league met in local church buildings, although they were not affiliated with any denomination.
Even then, women’s access to ballot was not a slam-dunk. Banks admitted being labeled as “idiots and lunatics” did sting, but they were determined. Since Texas required poll taxes, the league also prompted women to pay their poll taxes in time to vote.
The suffrage movement also spawned a tidal wave of critics — especially from men. A February 1919 issue of the Baylor Female College newspaper (now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) praised a male suffrage opponent who complained, “Women neglect the duties that belong to them — the home and whatnot — and they demand to undertake duties outside their province, such as voting and electioneering.”
However, by 1922, the tide had turned. The college’s class catalog included civics courses covering “rights and duties of women as citizens, their places in the home, society at large” with special attention to “women’s suffrage, care of the unfortunates, clean-up campaigns, child welfare, factory systems and … betterment of the community.”
Throughout the century, the league has not shied away from issues nationally or locally.
Among them was the Equal Rights Amendment. In 1972, shortly after Congressional passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, the league voted officially to support “equal rights for all regardless of sex.”
The Bell County chapter has sponsored non-partisan candidate forums for local elections, redistricting, constitutional amendments and referendums.
The league followed this vote with a nationwide pressure campaign that continued through the 1970s. That national campaign ended in 1982, but the league continues to push for the Equal Rights Amendment ratification.
Other current issues supported by the league:
• Health care policy solutions, including the Affordable Care Act to control costs and ensure a basic level of care.
• Vigorous enforcement of environmental protection and pollution control laws.
• Passing common-sense, fair immigration policies to end the crisis at the U.S. southern border, ending the separation of families, and providing a path to citizenship.