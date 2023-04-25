BELTON — The once-packed 426th District Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center began to empty out Tuesday morning as Dr. Lisa Barton, a forensic pathologist with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, discussed the autopsies she conducted on Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
Those reports were accompanied by approximately 40 photographs of the victims, who were discovered together in a 6-foot by 3-foot grave on a vacant property near the North Fork Cemetery where the Marks family had burial space. The photos showed the clothing the victims wore at the time of their deaths and the extent of the wounds they suffered.
“We have some rough stuff this morning,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said in a warning to the victims’ families before the jury entered the room for the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks.
The former mixed martial arts fighter was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Scott, and her friend, Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, and has remained in custody at the Bell County Jail since then with bonds that total more than $2 million.
Marks, representing himself with the aid of lawyers, pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case, which began testimony on Monday, April 17.
“So I traveled to the scene and from there I observed the investigators,” Barton, who conducted the autopsies on Jan. 16, 2019, told Bell County prosecutors during her testimony. “We removed the bodies from the grave, laid the bodies onto the transport, and once the bodies were in Oklahoma City, I was there that morning to start performing the autopsies.”
She outlined how the process for a standard autopsy includes reviewing all the crime scene photographs and all of the circumstantial evidence that is available, x-raying the body while it is still in the body bag, collecting physical evidence — such as nail clippings, hair and clothing — from the body, completing an external examination of the body, cleaning the body head to toe, and completing an internal examination of the body.
Those examinations in the case of Scott and Swearingin, Barton emphasized, revealed violent deaths at the hands of another on Jan. 3, 2019.
Scott suffered multiple wounds, including contusions, fractured ribs and internal bleeding, according to the autopsy report.
“It’s not any one particular thing. It’s all of the autopsy together,” Barton said. “(Scott) was found in a (makeshift) grave with another person who also has injuries, and you have evidence of binding with injuries to both wrists, injuries to both ankles and contusions. So even though I don’t have any one particular thing … all of these things together indicate that she died at the hands of another.”
Swearingin also suffered multiple injuries, including contusions, lacerations, abrasions and hemorrhages, according to the autopsy report.
“(The probable cause of death) in this case is asphyxia due to strangulation,” Barton said. “Someone compressed the neck to such a degree that there was a lack of oxygen to the brain for such a long time that it caused damage to the brain.”
Earlier that morning, Oklahoma residents Leon Neal, a former correctional officer, and Justin Massey, a former construction supervisor with the U.S. Army, were the first witnesses to take the stand.
During separate interviews, they discussed how they had been teaching local children how to hunt for raccoons on a property near the burial site — which was not identified until a later date — when an unidentified vehicle approached between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 4, 2019.
“He said that he was just down here showing his girlfriend and buddies his old stomping grounds,” Neal said.
Although it was too dark for either witness to make a positive identification of the driver or his vehicle, the former correctional officer told Marks — who was dressed in a white button-up shirt and slacks — how the dash lights from the vehicle were enough for him to label the occupant as “a light to medium-complexioned black male.”
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 426th District Courtroom, which is located on the second floor of the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.