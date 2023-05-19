The reasons to head out on a Texas fishing expedition are many: Spending quality time with family and friends, enjoying the Lone Star State’s great outdoors or enjoying the thrill of landing a lunker bass.
While Lake Belton might not rank with legendary Texas bass hot spots such Choke Canyon, Toledo Bend or Falcon Lake, it is one of the Top 20 lakes in Texas when it comes to hauling in a five-fish string of trophy bass, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The average weight of a five-fish bag pulled from Lake Belton is 19.3 pounds, putting the Bell County reservoir in the same conversation as OH Ivie, Lake Fork and Sam Rayburn. The average fish caught on Belton weighs about 4 pounds, according to the TPW report.
OH Ivie is the top bass lake in Texas with an average five-fish bag of 38 pounds, followed by Toledo Bend at 29.6. The average fish caught on Ivie weighs nearly 8 pounds.
In 2022, the fishing organization BASS ranked three Texas lakes in the nation’s Top 10 when it comes to bass fishing: OH Ivie ranked second in the country, Lake Fork ranked seventh and Sam Rayburn was ninth.
Salado-based fishing guide Bob Maindelle said 70% of his fishing excursions are in Lake Belton, and most of the rest are at Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Belton.
“The fishing is excellent here,” Maindelle said. “There’s really no reason to go elsewhere. We focus on hybrid striped bass on Belton. The hybrids are a sterile fish — they can’t reproduce — so they have to be restocked. Belton is one of the lakes Texas Parks and Wildlife uses to invest their hybrid resources.”
The state wildlife agency introduced 2.2 million Sunshine bass into Lake Belton waters last year, and another 687,307 Sunshine are being added in 2023.
Sunshine and Palmetto bass, both common in the lake, are crosses of striped and white bass. Sunshine bass are crosses of female white and male stripers, and Palmetto bass are the opposite — a hybrid cross between a male white bass and female striper.
Maindelle said hybrid bass are not the only fish pulled from Belton waters.
“The lake also is known for large populations of smallmouth bass and blue catfish,” he said.