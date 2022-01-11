A College Station athlete who won a bronze medal representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 2012 Summer Olympics was killed Monday night in a three-vehicle collision in Cameron.
Deon Christopher Lendore, 29, was part of the team that won a bronze medal in the men’s 4 x 400 meter relay during the 2012 Olympics in London.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday night on FM 485, about four miles northeast of Cameron.
Lendore, a College Station resident, was driving west in a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta sedan on FM 485 when his vehicle crossed the center stripe and sideswiped a vehicle traveling east.
His Volkswagen continued traveling west and drifted across the center stripe again, colliding with a 2018 Infiniti SUV head on, Washko said.
Lendore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Greg Hoelscher.
A 65-year-old Conroe woman, the driver of the Infiniti, was transported to Baylor Scott &White Medical Center – Temple with incapacitating injuries, Washko said. The driver of the vehicle initially sideswiped was not injured.
The crash investigation is still active.
Lendore’s relatives were notified of his death, Washko said.
Lendore and teammates Lalonde Gordon, Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Fort came in third at the 2012 Olympics — behind the Bahaman and United States teams, respectively — with a time of 2:59:40.