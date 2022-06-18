HOLLAND — It was hot enough to pop corn Saturday in Texas, but Central Texans took the opportunity to gather for other corn-related activities during the 48th annual Holland Corn Festival.
“This is an annual festival to raise money for different organizations in town,” Jill Marwitz, chairman of the Holland Corn Festival, said.
She said many of Holland’s graduating classes also use the festival as a time to gather for their class reunions. The two-day event kicked off Friday night with a concert by Kenny Orts & No Chance. Saturday’s festivities began with a 5K run and parade, before getting into the real competitions.
“This afternoon we have corn eating, corn shucking, corn seed spitting, corn cob throwing, corn cob relay, corn cob bobbing — anything corn related,” Marwitz said.
J.J. Ping of Temple ate and shucked his way to back-to-back victories in the junior division category.
“It feels awesome,” Ping said. “I don’t know how, but I just go really fast.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, judged the competitions and sent people back to the line if their corn cob wasn’t completely clean.
“I came for the festivities,” Killeen resident Ollie Daniels said, “but watching the kids compete in these events has been my favorite part.”
While adults and youths competed, the Central Texas Barbecue Association also was holding competitions between 74 teams. Carolyn Waugh, head judge of the CTBA, said each competitor had to make a corn dish, beans, chicken, ribs and brisket.
“We have some local teams from Holland, Texas, we have teams from all over Central Texas and Bell County,” Waugh said. “We have teams from Houston, we have state champions, we also have national champions out here. We have a mixture from all over the state of Texas.”
Festival-goers volunteered to judge the competitions, which included a variety of different styles of cooking.
“Everything is going really well,” Waugh added. “All the judges seem to be enjoying everything while they try to stay cool in this heat.”
Academy resident Chelsea Hershberger said this was her seventh or eighth time attending the annual festival. She said she enjoys bringing her children out for the carnival rides, while also enjoying the small-town atmosphere and the competitiveness it brings out in adults and children alike.
“I love it,” Hershberger said, “everybody being around each other and the small-town atmosphere.”
Marwitz said the event is always a success and this year’s event is no different.
“I like seeing everybody come together and have a good time — old friends and old family reconnecting,” she said.