Southeast Bell County residents can get ready to pour a cold one.
Unofficial election results from Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 on Tuesday showed voters likely approved the legalization of beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption — a local option Bell County Commissioners unanimously ordered to be on the ballot during an August meeting.
After 6,448 residents made their decision at the polls, about 73 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of the local option with 4,677 votes.
Before Tuesday’s vote, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission listed Precinct 2 as a partially wet area — a region where certain types of alcoholic beverage sales are legal in some areas but not in others.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn previously explained how alcohol sales laws are determined based on the precinct lines at the time of a local option election.
“So the simple question of whether or not all precincts are authorized for the legal sale of beer and wine (for) off-premises consumption only really isn’t a simple question because by state alcohol beverage code law it’s tied to the JP precinct lines — and those JP precinct lines change over the years,” Blackburn said. “If one was not authorized, one was authorized and lines changed, you could have slivers or pockets here and there where it is not permitted as a result of that.”
Buda-based Texas Petition Strategies organized a 264-page petition calling for the matter to appear on ballots for voters in Salado, Bartlett, Holland and some unincorporated areas of southeast Bell County.
The local option easily landed on ballots, as Texas state law requires local option petitions to garner 35 percent of the registered voters in JP Precinct 2.
In August, then-Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said about 96 percent of Texas Petition Strategies’ collected signatures were valid.
“According to the last gubernatorial election and those who voted in JP 2, to get this on the ballot for November, they were required to have 1,977 signatures for that issue to be placed on the ballot. … So the 2,216 exceeded that minimum requirement,” Luedecke, who resigned from her position on Sept. 8, said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 faced a similar election in 2015, when Belton-area voters also were tasked with whether to allow beer and wine sales at two stores in an unincorporated area. Texas Petition Strategies was hired to spearhead that petition.
At the time, the referendum applied to two stores outside the city limits of Belton and Morgan’s Point Resort: the Cefco at 5337 FM 439, and the Dollar General at 3648 Broken Bow Road. Before that petition, the last local liquor option election for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 was in 1947.