The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting, a news release said.
At around 9:42 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of Filly Lane in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck was hit by bullets in the 800 block of Filly Lane. Five shell casings were found on the ground.
No one was injured, the release said, and there is no suspect description at this time.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.