Call it an X-File from Central Texas.
A video posted on YouTube earlier this month shows eight to 10 fireball-like lights were recorded over Cameron before they mysteriously disappeared.
The video — posted on YouTube by the Sputnik channel and highlighted on the popular space anomaly website ufosightingsdaily.com — was taken on the night of Dec. 15 over the Milam County seat.
The channel quoted an eyewitness who said the lights went from east to west across Cameron.
“I saw a formation of 8-10 fireball-like lights traveling in the sky,” the witness said on the website. “They were flying at a constant altitude above the north tree line in an east to west direction. The formation shape and distance did not appear to change. They did not appear to be far away. Just as the last light was about to go out of view I quickly moved to a higher and clearer area. The lights had vanished but should not have if they continued as they had.”
The person who shot the video had a spotlight and grill guard on their vehicle.
The Cameron Police Department said Tuesday that it had not received any reports of the mysterious lights.
Scott C. Waring, who runs the Taiwan-based website, said a motorist pulled over to shoot the video.
“Watch as a person the car over and begins to record a whole UFO fleet traveling across the sky,” Waring said. “The glowing orange UFOs are all traveling in the same direction. The person recorded 54 seconds of video and it’s enough to see these objects have no wings, no aircraft lights, no sound, no flashing at all that might identify them as aircraft.”
Waring said he believed the lights were unidentified flying objects.
“Texas is famous for its sightings and recently they had four tornadoes in Texas which I believe were caused by these UFOs,” he said. “Often UFOs are seen around destructive weather phenomenon. The UFOs are doing scientific research on creating these destructive phenomenons (sic) and human reactions and adaptations to them. To aliens knowledge is gold.”
The Telegram asked Fort Hood if the post had any aircraft in the Cameron area on Dec. 15, but had not heard back by press time Tuesday.
A possible explanation for the lights could be the Starlink satellite chain, operated by SpaceX, which has been seen over Central and North Texas several times this year. A resident of Steiner Ranch, in the Austin area, recorded a video of the man-made constellation in September, KXAN-TV reported.
FindStarlink.com, which tracts the SpaceX satellite chain, said the satellites may be seen in the Belton area for about four minutes starting at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday but visibility will be poor. The satellites may be visible while looking from west to south.
CAMERON LIGHTS
A video posted on YouTube and ufosightingsdaily.com shows mysterious lights over Cameron. To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9NmxHiTO5U.