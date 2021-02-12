BELTON — Rogers student Caden Pitts, 12, constantly circled around his covered swing Friday morning, making his final checks before judges came to inspect his work.
The swing, which was attached to a gazebo-like overhang, was made out of a combination of metal and wood, and were both the creations of Pitts.
Pitts said the covered swing set was his project this year for the agricultural mechanics division of the Bell County Youth Fair. His project was one of dozens on display at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, which featured various creations and restoration projects by students.
Pitts said this was his second year competing in the division, placing reserve grand champion last year, with this year’s project being built for his grandmother.
“My grandma was at her (farm) tank because she has ducks and she likes to feed them and sit out there,” Pitts said. “When it is raining, she might slip and fall on the mud and might go into the tank. And I didn’t want that, so I built this so she would have a swing to sit on and a roof over her head while she feeds the ducks.”
The building and designing of the project, Pitts said, took him around 57 hours and came at the cost of $1,383.
Pitts said the project did run into some problems, with the paint for the metal portions of the structure gave him problems of not sticking due to the weather.
The design of the structure, Pitt said, also went through a few designs as he tried to balance the style and purpose of the structure.
“It is sort of a mix of designs,” Pitts said. “We were originally going to not have the side rails in there, and they were going to be benches with a big fire pit in the middle. But that would have been too crowded so we went with this design.”
Rogers High School student Ryan Mucha, 16, also was a part of the competitions but his entry was focused more on restoration than creation.
After restoring his grandfather’s hay squeezer last year, Mucha said for this year’s competition he decided to work on restoring and fixing his father’s tractor that had sat in a shed for the past three years. Mucha said the tractor, a 1994 John Deer 4760, had been set aside previously due to a broken radiator, which recently was repaired.
Mucha said he has spent about 250 hours on the restoration, disassembling it and giving it a cleaning and a new layer of paint.
In addition to restoring the tractor, Mucha improved some of the lights on the vehicle and added Bluetooth radio to the cabin.
“Most of it was the prep work for the paint, the painting was the fun part and it didn’t take much time,” Mucha said. “Just getting it sanded down flat, and getting everything to look right was what took all of the time. I definitely had to have help getting the wheels and tires on and off this big ol’ thing just so it didn’t end up falling on my head.”
Mucha said that even if he doesn’t win his family would have already gotten something out of the work, and him receiving a new set of skills.