Stay safe on Texas roads and lakes this Labor Day holiday weekend.
That’s the message from state and local authorities as they are ready for increased law enforcement during the holiday weekend.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will, as usual, increase its enforcement this weekend through Monday. Troopers will be on the lookout for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated and those who fail to move over and slow down under state law.
“DPS is reminding all drivers that safety always comes first,” Steven McCraw, DPS director, said in a news release. “While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws.”
Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) will run simultaneously, DPS said.
Safety on the water is also emphasized this weekend as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds residents to follow basic boating and water safety precautions
During the 2020 Labor Day holiday, DPS troopers issued 71,544 citations and warnings. Of those, DPS issued 9,239 citations for speeding; 1,088 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,419 citations for no insurance; and 534 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations.
Troopers also made 402 DWI arrests, 802 felony arrests and 200 fugitive arrests.
The agency offers several safety tips for motorists:
• Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
• Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. So far in 2021, there have been 8,950 violations of the state law.
• Use a seat belt since it’s the law.
• Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. “If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road,” DPS said.
• Drive defensively and know your route before beginning your trip.
• Don’t drive fatigued.
• On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
• If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.
• Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and ensure your cargo is secure.
• Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
• Monitor weather and road conditions when traveling.
Water safety
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said outreach efforts by game wardens and community partners in 2020 have resulted in a 24 percent decrease in boating related accidents but number remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.
“We are expecting another boost in Texans enjoying the outdoors during the Labor Day weekend so Texas game wardens will be out in force to ensure that everyone exercises proper safety protocols on the water,” said Cody Jones, TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement, said in a news release. “We want to ensure water-related activities are handled in a responsible manner. While you are on a boat, wear a life jacket, closely supervise any children with you, use the engine kill switch and abstain from driving a boat if you are drinking alcohol.”
TPWD urges Texans to learn to swim, check weather reports and participate in a boater education class.
“As usual, the increase in boating traffic goes hand in hand with a higher visibility of Texas game wardens,” Jones said. “Boaters should expect to see us out on patrol ensuring that everyone under the age of 13 is wearing a life vest, that boats are equipped with the proper flotation devices, and no one operating a boat is under the influence of alcohol.
“We want to ensure Texans have a great holiday and the only way to do that is by following state laws.”