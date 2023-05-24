David Scott Turner

David Scott Turner, 44, was arrested by Temple police on Jan. 25 after marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to an arrest affidavit. He was indicted on a related retaliation charge on May 17.

A Temple man, arrested for possession of marijuana earlier this year, allegedly threatened an officer’s family, leading to his indictment for a felony charge.

