BELTON — The results of an investigation into a Belton boat fire last week are expected soon, city spokesman Paul Romer said Monday.
“I anticipate a determination next week,” Romer told the Telegram.
No one was injured in the blaze. The Belton Fire Department was called at 7:47 a.m. Thursday morning to the Cruz-A-Day Boat Repair, 4175 Interstate 14 frontage road.
A boat on fire spewed smoke across I-14 but quickly extinguished, officials said.
“The fire was contained to a single boat and did not significantly impact visibility on I-14,” Romer said last week.
Seven Belton firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene within 40 minutes.
The boat was a complete loss, resulting an investigation of the fire, Romer said.