Area residents’ patriotism did not conclude with the fireworks on Sunday, as Independence Day celebrations continued throughout Bell County on Monday.
Despite the morning showers briefly delaying some locals’ plans, hundreds of area residents filed into Temple Lake Park — 14190 FM 2305 in Temple — for a day filled with eating, drinking and swimming.
“It’s rained here and there but I’m grilling chicken, burgers and hot dogs, so it’s been a pretty good day,” Amanda Schafer, a 35-year-old Killeen resident, said. “I just plan on just relaxing and enjoying my company with friends and family.”
Meanwhile, Temple resident Brian Arroyo told the Telegram how the trip to Lake Belton was a great way to continue celebrating the Fourth of July.
“Yesterday, I went to the movies and watched some fireworks in Pflugerville with my girlfriend, which was great,” he said. “Now I plan on spending a little bit of time here at the lake today … before going to cook with my family.”
The 25-year-old emphasized how that time with family is what the Fourth of July weekend is all about — a sentiment that Joshua Varghese, a nearby lake-goer, shared.
“A lot of people at my job put work first … but first is God and second is family,” Varghese, 43, said. “Together we went to the rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday, and then watched the fireworks show in Temple on Sunday. It was awesome and was a good evening.”
Varghese, who spent his Monday afternoon playing volleyball on the lakefront with his family, said his holiday weekend was beautiful.
“We’re just spending the day hanging out, but this weekend is about remembering the freedom we have here in America … and that’s precious,” he said.
Down the road at Frank’s Marina — 3260 Lake Park Road in Belton — employees noted how waterway celebrations kept them busy.
“Even though the weather was not really the best this weekend, we were still very busy with people going out and having a good time,” Mycah Page, an employee at Frank’s Marina, told the Telegram. “There has been a lot of good energy going on, and everyone coming through the marina seems to be in a good mood … so I’ve enjoyed working during this.”
Lance Hornbeck, a fellow employee at Frank’s Marina, said nearly 400 boats cruised through their docks this holiday weekend.
“We were lucky to get some windows of good weather out here,” he said. “The marina itself ended up seeing about 400 hundred boats throughout the weekend … and each boat had about four or five people on it. If you do the math, that’s a good number of people.”
Hornbeck highlighted how the parking lot at Frank’s Marina was often at full capacity.
“Our parking lot was completely full and wouldn’t support the numbers that Frank’s Marina has in it … so we had people parking all the way up at Belton Lakeview Park,” he said. “But everybody was just having a good time.”
Page, who just completed her first year of college at Texas A&M University, said it was great to be back home in Belton for the festivities.
“I love Belton and the small-town energy we have here,” Page, 19, said. “Everyone here just loves the Fourth of July.”