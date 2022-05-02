A Belton man was indicted on sex charges on April 27 after police say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl while on a video call.
Juan D. Castillo, 34, was indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, and indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, a mother told officers on Jan. 2 that Castillo allegedly exposed himself to her 13-year daughter while on a video call.
Officers obtained a recording of the video call in which they allege Castillo changed camera views and used lighting to expose himself to the girl, the affidavit said.
Officers interviewed Castillo, who initially told them it was an accident.
“After being confronted with a description of the video, Juan Castillo agreed that he had a lapse in judgment,” the affidavit said. “It should be noted that Castillo described additional acts of sexual abuse against children in his interview. He was evasive throughout the interview and often minimized his actions.”
Castillo was held at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Jeffrey Mundo
A Temple man was indicted on a burglary charge April 27 after police said he beat up a woman and broke into her house to attack her.
Jeffrey Mundo, 25, was indicted on burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, officers responded on March 5 to a residence on the 5200 block of Davy Crockett Street for a violent domestic call.
A 911 call alerted them that a woman was asking for help while Mundo, a man she used to have a relationship with, allegedly attacked her and tried to take her children.
Officers at the scene observed the front door had been kicked in and spoke with the woman who made the phone call. The woman told the police that Mundo had left when she made the phone call.
“Mundo left and barricaded himself in his house … and would not come out when ordered to by officers,” the affidavit said. “A warrant was issued, and Temple PD SWAT was forced to make entry and retrieve Mundo.”
Mundo was held at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $325,000.
Mundo has several felony charges pending in the court system, including domestic assault and drugs, court records show.
He also has several pending misdemeanor charges, including evading arrest, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, and domestic assault.
Aradt Palacios
A Temple man was indicted on a second-degree sexual assault charge on April 20 after allegedly assaulting a woman he met online two weeks prior.
Aradt Palacios, 21, posted a $95,000 bail on Feb. 10 and was released from the Bell County Jail.
On Aug. 9, 2021, Temple police officers responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Antelope Trail.
A woman told police that Palacios, a man she met on social media two weeks prior and once in person, sexually assaulted her at his apartment.
During the incident, the woman described to officers how Palacios removed her clothing and allegedly assaulted her several times as she told him “no,” and that she was “not comfortable” with what he was doing, the affidavit said.
The woman got away from Palacios and left the apartment.
Police recovered messages before the assault between the two stating that the woman told Palacios that she would go to his apartment as long as he didn’t try to do anything sexual. He said he wouldn’t, the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant for Palacios was issued on Feb. 2 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Keith Reed.
Other indictments
• Iden Ferris, 22, of Temple, assault of a family member by strangulation.
• Joseph Grant, 49, of Belton, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Luis Alonso Ruiz, 29, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Arthur Frosch Jr., 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Robert Helbert, 27, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Perry Lewis, 62, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.