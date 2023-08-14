For the fourth consecutive year, the Temple Independent School District has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The award resulted from an annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, that was submitted by Temple ISD and subsequently reviewed by an impartial panel representing the 21,000-member association.
Entries are examined for a “spirit of full disclosure” and are held to the high standards of the association as determined by a 45-page checklist of requirements, according to a news release. The association deemed that Temple ISD’s report clearly communicated the district’s financial story and motivated potential users and user groups to read the report.
“Stewardship of taxpayer dollars and efficient financial practices are both very important to the Temple community,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the release. “As an ISD, we have an obligation to take care of our students, staff, families and community at-large. TISD is committed to honest, transparent practices and financial integrity. I am proud of our finance department and this national-level recognition. We will continue to honor this commitment to the Temple community.”
According to the organization, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the district and its management. In addition to the certificate of achievement, an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement will also be presented to TISD Finance Department at the school board meeting on Monday.
“I am so proud of our finance team. Everyone on the team during the 2021-22 school year played a part in achieving this award” said Brandy Stanford, chief financial officer for Temple ISD. “Financial stewardship is our priority and mission so that the maximum amount of resources stays in the classroom for the benefit of our students.”