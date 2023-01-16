This week looks to be generally sunny and warm, but the Temple-Killeen area could see a little stormy weather and even get a few showers before it’s over.
The mid-week forecast of 75- to 80-degree weather is well above normal, not what Texas usually encounters in mid-January, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Sunday. The windy, dry conditions are not helping the droughts impacting many areas.
“With very dry and dormant fine vegetation and grasses in place, fire weather conditions could become elevated to high,” the NWS said in its online forecast discussion.
In spite of the clear skies Sunday, they were supposed to cloud up that night before becoming mostly sunny again on Monday. The high today is supposed to be around 79 degrees.
It should be cloudy again tonight, with a low of only about 52 degrees. Tuesday, another sunny day, should see a high near 80 degrees. After midnight there is a 20 percent chance of rain.
The rain chances rise to 40 percent on Wednesday, mainly before noon, the NWS said. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. The wind will pick up from 5-15 mph with possible gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday should be sunny, but with a high of only about 67 degrees. A 5-10 mph west-northwest wind may become a northeast wind in the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.
It is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 68 degrees. There will be an after clap 20-percent chance of rain on Saturday, although the day should be generally sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.