Janet Lopez’s ability to find the good in everything is nothing short of remarkable.
Exuding positivity, a few moments with her is all it takes to feel her superb optimism. Though it hasn’t always come easy, staying upbeat is something she strives for every day.
Given the road she has traveled during her life, it’s a wonder Lopez, 39, can grin at all.
“I smile a lot, but there are some days, even recently, when I feel like I’m dying,” she said. “It’s not like it used to be, but there are still some bad days.”
While she emits warmth and comfort, her life hasn’t been carefree — far from it, actually.
The mother of three has been through a broken marriage, numerous career changes and the challenge of single-handedly raising two sons with severe physical disabilities.
Lopez has three sons: Joe Angel, 22; Jacob, 16; and Joshua, 10. While her oldest was born healthy, Jacob and Joshua were born prematurely with significant health defects. Jacob was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and Prader-Willi syndrome. Joshua has cerebral palsy.
Because of the genetic disorders, Jacob experiences a gradual loss of muscle and has the intellectual capacity of a 3-year-old. For Joshua, his condition has confined him to a wheelchair.
Their diagnoses completely changed Lopez’s life. Before Jacob was born, Lopez — who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 9 — strived to become a nurse while working in Dallas. In 2005, she dropped out of her nursing classes, took Joe Angel and Jacob, and moved to Belton. Five years later, Joshua was born. Without family or friends — or even financial support from her ex-husband, she said — Lopez suddenly found herself solely responsible for a teenager and two handicapped boys.
Daunting? Of course.
Scared? Absolutely.
Regretful? Never.
“I love everything about being a mom. Even though my life has been extremely hard, I’m grateful for my kids,” she said. “I’m blessed to have them like they are. It’s a struggle every day because I don’t know if there will be a tomorrow for them. So to see them alive, I’m grateful.”
Lopez said her doctors didn’t give Jacob or Joshua much of a chance to survive for long after their births. Jacob was born at 28 weeks, weighed just 1½ pounds and spent the first six months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit. Joshua arrived at 32 weeks and was in the ICU for four months.
Lopez said things already were hard enough being a single mom, raising two boys — one with disabilities — and working multiple jobs. When Joshua arrived, she didn’t know what to do.
All she felt was pain.
“I felt guilty. I felt like everything happening was my fault and I truly hated myself for all of it,” Lopez said. “At one point, I thought about killing myself. I fell into a depression on the inside, but I still tried to be strong on the outside for my family. (Joe) Angel needed me, Jacob needed me and Joshua was in the hospital dying.”
So Lopez did what she’s always done: care for her boys.
From finance and insurance to wedding planning and cleaning hotel rooms, Lopez found work anywhere she could. It wasn’t much, but it was enough to provide the necessities for her family and cover Jacob and Joshua’s medical costs. At one point, Lopez owned her own boutique in Belton, but a pair of floods and increased competition forced her to close Angels Bridal after 10 years of service.
Now, Lopez runs Angels Cleaning Services in Temple, which has been operational for a year. Demand has slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least her children have a roof over their heads.
That wasn’t always the case.
“We were homeless for about six months. We lived in my boutique for two months and then at the Knights Inn in Belton for another four months,” said Lopez, who was forced to move out of the house she was renting after the owner died and she couldn’t secure a bank loan to purchase the property. “Still, I was able to work for the hotel and get us a discount. God always has a plan.
“The day I was able to tell my kids that I had bought a home for them, and that it was theirs and that no one was going to kick us out, was such an incredible day. That was the biggest joy I had in a long time.”
Before the coronavirus, Lopez’s average day started at 5 a.m. She bathed Jacob before getting him and Joshua fed, dressed and ready for school, all while getting herself prepared for work. The boys took the bus to school and Lopez cleaned homes and businesses until 3 p.m. so she could be home when Jacob and Joshua returned. After that, her afternoons consisted of helping with homework, physical therapy and later preparing dinner. Once the boys went to bed, Lopez used the last few hours of the day to pay bills, fill out paperwork and — if she’s lucky — catch her breath.
Long days with little personal time are normal for Lopez. And that’s just fine.
She wouldn’t change a thing.
It’s all for her boys — her reason to smile.
“There’s just something in my heart that keeps me going,” Lopez said. “It’s just God. He’s helped me to keep moving forward and to stay positive.
“I love my life. I love everything about it. It hasn’t been easy but at the end of the day, I know that my kids are OK. They’re protected and taken care of. I wish I could give them more because they deserve the best. I’ll always give them everything I have.”