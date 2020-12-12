A new ordinance regulating food trucks in Temple is motoring toward approval this week.
The City Council on Thursday is expected to consider several amendments beefing up its rules for food trucks — including an annual fire marshal inspection and bringing city wastewater requirements in line with state law. The Council meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D.
The changes already have earned a thumbs-up from Council members. They unanimously approved them earlier this month.
Amanda Rice, an assistant city attorney, said Temple Fire & Rescue voiced concerns about the fire safety of food trucks.
“There are concerns about those because they use propane and they are prone to explode if they are not (used) properly, have the right equipment and everything is installed correctly or they don’t have adequate fire extinguishers,” Rice said. “We want to make sure all of our ducks are in a row for food trucks to make sure they are safe.”
Once the ordinance is finalized, food trucks will have between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 every year to get inspected. New food trucks, though, would have to be inspected before applying for a permit from the city of Temple.
Council member Susan Long asked how that rule affects existing food trucks.
“If they existed in the city before Jan. 2, 2021, starting on Jan. 2 they would have to go to our fire marshal’s office to get inspected and then they have between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31 every year (to do their annual inspection),” Rice said. “So they would have nearly a full month to get inspected and then it would be a yearly event.”
The city also will require food trucks to operate from a central preparation facility where operators would go every day for supplies and cleaning.
Council member Wendell Williams questioned where an existing food truck would be able to get a central preparation facility. Rice suggested a food truck could work out an agreement with a restaurant for it to be its central preparation facility.
“As the market develops, we might see a standalone prep facility come to the community,” City Manager Brynn Myers said, pointing to Austin and Waco, two areas with a well-developed food truck scene, as cities where those facilities have popped up for mobile food operators.
Temple food trucks will have a six-month grace period to comply with the central preparation facility requirement.
The City Council added a requirement to the amendments: Food trucks cannot be stored at a residence.
Years ago, Mayor Tim Davis said he heard from residents who lived in a neighborhood where an owner parked a food truck at a home. The residents, Davis said, viewed the food truck as “unsightly” and were concerned about the propane tanks on the vehicle.
Like the central preparation facility requirement, food truck owners will have 60 days to find a spot to park their food truck other than their residence.
“Is it (food truck operators’) responsibility to know this is occurring?” Long asked.
Rice said the city plans to direct the Planning Department — which has the mobile food unit permits — to inform the estimated 50 food trucks in Temple about the new regulations.
Any violations of fire safety, operating in areas they shouldn’t and public health will result in a maximum fine of $2,000. All other offenses come with a fine of up to $500.
On top of finalizing the amendments, Temple Council members Thursday are expected to bump up its permit fees for food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants.
A permit currently costs $35 for a traditional restaurant and $5 for a food truck. Both will be increased to $50.