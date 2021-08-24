A Temple man faces an aggravated robbery charge after police say he took money and a cellphone from a Killeen taxi driver in 2018.
Khadir Malik Cranford, 27, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with the first-degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000, jail records show.
A taxi driver reported on April 17, 2018, that he was dispatched to a Killeen address. When he arrived, a man with a firearm approached him, pointed the weapon at him and demanded his money and his cellphone, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Killeen Police Department detective tracked the phone used to call the cab company. He learned that Cranford used the same phone number when he pawned items at a store.
The detective also reviewed a written statement by Cranford related to another investigation and showed he used the same number as well, the affidavit said.
The taxi driver later identified Cranford as the person who robbed him with a firearm.
Cranford was arrested Saturday, records show.