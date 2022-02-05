Central Texas continued its thaw Saturday.
Some patchy ice refroze overnight, but melted again once the sun arrived Saturday as a warming trend started. Temperatures will increase gradually this week — rising to a predicted high of 69 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
However, Temple’s warming shelters at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, remain open as low temperatures through at least Monday night are expected to be below freezing.
Traffic throughout Temple and Belton increased Saturday since most major roads and freeways were mostly ice-free by the afternoon.
Matt Bishop, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist, said motorists should watch out for ice patches at night or in the early morning since the low temperature tonight and Monday night will be below freezing.
“If there’s any water on the road, it could refreeze, so that something to keep an eye on,” Bishop said.
Drying occurred during the sunny days so that will aid in getting water off roads, he said.
Today, the weather is expected to be sunny with a high of 52 degrees and south-southwesterly winds at around 5 mph. The low tonight is forecast at 30 as winds increase and shift to the east-southeast.
Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 54 degrees. Winds will be about 10 mph from the north, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The low Monday night is expected to be about 30 degrees.
On Tuesday, the forecasted high will be 63 with southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night, the low will be 36 — above freezing for the first time since the winter storm arrived last Wednesday night.
Warm and sunny weather is predicted through Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to high 60s and a low temperature in the upper 30s.
“It’s a pretty boring forecast,” Bishop said, adding no precipitation is expected this week. “We’ll still be dry but we’ll still need more rain.”