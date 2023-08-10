American retailers big and small lost about $100 billion last year to shoplifting, and many store owners fear that trend could be on the rise.
In Belton, 184 incidents of shoplifting were reported to police last year, and so far this year, the Belton Police Department has responded to 94 incidents, according to Paul Romer, Belton’s director of communications.
Temple’s numbers are lower: In 2022, Temple Police investigated 121 shoplifting incidents and so far this year, there have been 19 reported cases, according to Megan Price, a city spokeswoman.
Year-to-date numbers likely will increase significantly: According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, shoplifting often spikes by up to 400% during the holiday shopping season.
In a move to help battle this crime locally, the Temple Chamber of Commerce is offering a course for small business owners in Central Texas to provide information about safeguarding a business against shoplifting.
Shoplifting Prevention 101: Strengthening Your Small Business will be presented at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
According to Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber, the Small Business Connect seminar will be led by the Texas Retail Association, law enforcement and security experts.
“This seminar will equip you with the essential knowledge and practical tips to protect your merchandise and profits,” Henry said. “It’s part of the Chamber’s mission to inform, educate and communicate.”
The cost of the seminar is $15, and small-business owners can register at TempleChamber.com.
Henry said shoplifting is a common crime committed against retail businesses.
“It involves stock being stolen by a thief posing as a customer,” he said. “It has evolved from individual action to smash-and-grab to organized groups who take orders in advance to committing the crime. Shoplifting incidents increase when you have an unstable economy as some people feel it is the only way to obtain something they desperately need. Economy is a driving force.”
According to the National Retail Federation, 94.1% of retailers reported an increase in shoplifting during the past five years. Eight of 10 retailers also reported increased incidents of violence inside their business during 2022.
“In the next few months, retail activity will be in high gear as customers head to stores for holiday shopping,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is also when shoplifters increase their activity. Some reports indicate that about half of a retailer’s annual loss due to shoplifting occurs during this time, and 81% of these incidents happen in the weeks leading up to the holiday season.”
“The loser (in shoplifting cases) is not just the businesses, but it’s all of us,” Henry said. “Who do we go to when seeking sponsors for the school play, or the soccer team, or donations for a specific event? Our local small businesses. To support worthwhile community events can be severely impacted by loss from theft.”
Henry said police representatives will be at the Sept. 12 workshop to share thoughts and advice on reducing shoplifting incidents.