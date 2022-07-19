The Central Texas Food Bank will help those in need Saturday when its mobile food pantry stops at Temple College.
The organization’s regular stop in Temple aims to help those suffering from a shortage of food, especially with recent supply chain issues and inflation.
The food distribution will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the college, 2600 S. First St. in Temple. Organizers said the distribution at Temple College is done monthly.
Paul Gaither, spokesman for the food bank, said the organization has started bringing additional food than it normally does to locations due to increased demand.
“(We) have been doing the mobile food pantry at this location for quite a few years,” Gaither said. “So they look at what our average demand is, and during the summer, they factor in higher numbers. We have also seen an increase in demand due to prices and inflation that everyone is seeing out there.”
The organization, Gaither said, services 21 counties in the Central Texas region, with about 25% of the food distributed through drive-through events.
The other 75% of food distributed is done so through local partners across the region. One of these partners is the Salvation Army of Bell County, which hosted their own food distribution event in Killeen on Tuesday.
Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham, who runs the food bank for Salvation Army, said she has noticed a sharp increase in the number of residents who need food.
Earlier this year, in January and February, Beckham said the Salvation Army was helping about 150 people with food each month. That number has since increased to 527 people last month and is anticipated to grow.
Beckham said many people, who never had to rely on food banks before, have now been pushed into asking for help.
Some, Beckham said, have needed to decide between paying their rent, putting on their air conditioning and having enough money to buy food.
Increasingly, local residents have chosen to eat less and cut down on food, as that is one of the main costs that they can control.
“It is people that we would have never seen a year ago or two or three years ago; it is a big change in the economy,” Beckham said.
Beckham pointed out that the organization currently receives a lot of free food from the Central Texas Food Bank due to a grant that group received. She said that grant is expected to end in September, meaning the organization will need to go back to buying supplies from the food bank.
This change, Beckham said, will increase her organization’s costs from about $500 a month a year ago to more than $1,800 each month.
“I am just hoping for it to level out soon instead of it continuing to grow,” Beckham said. “I am looking at the amount I am going to have to spend a month and am not exactly sure where that (money) is coming from right now. I am either going to have to limit the number of food boxes I can give out or come up with more funding.”
Beckham encouraged residents interested in helping to donate money to the organization instead of food items.
Due to buying food in bulk, Beckham said her organization and the Central Texas Food Bank are able to get needed supplies at a much cheaper price compared to residents.
Other local organizations also offer food banks in Temple. Churches Touching Lives for Christ opens their doors to the public for food distributions from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.