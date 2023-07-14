A federal judge on Friday granted a month-long extension for a Central Texas winery owner to report to a Bastrop prison to serve his 83-month sentence for his leadership role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Falls County resident Christopher Ray Grider, owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, was initially ordered to surrender at the federal prison in Bastrop on July 19 after he sentenced in May on seven federal charges by U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.
However, on July 11, Grider’s attorney, T. Brent Mayr of Houston, filed a motion to extend Grider’s surrender date, citing family health issues.
“Shortly after sentencing and returning to Central Texas, Mr. Grider had to take his wife to the emergency room after she developed severe abdominal pain and vomiting,” the motion said. “Doctors discovered that her gall bladder was compacted with gall stones and had several cysts along the walls of the gall bladder. Accordingly, doctors had to perform emergency gall bladder surgery. After the surgery, Mr. Grider was responsible, not only for the care of his wife in recovery, but for their three boys and newborn baby girl.”
A week later, Grider’s wife returned to the hospital and doctors discovered her liver was damaged, possibly during her emergency gall bladder surgery.
“Then, just this last week, Mrs. Grider had to return to the hospital for the third time with continued complications,” the motion said. “Doctors diagnosed her with acute pancreatitis, inflammation of the liver, a urinary tract infection, and inflammation of the bile ducts due to gallstones that were left behind after the previous surgery and admitted her for further testing and observation.”
After a four-day hospital stay, Grider’s wife was released but is “still unable to function and will require Mr. Grider’s assistance over the next several weeks as she recovers,” the motion said.
Grider requested that he be allowed to serve his time at a federal prison in Bastrop, less than two hours away from his home in Bruceville-Eddy.
He will remain free until Aug. 19, a month later than the initial date he was ordered to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons, Kollar-Kotelly ruled in her extension order on Friday.
“Defendant has provided the Court and the Government with a copy of his wife’s medical records to substantiate his request,” the order said. “The Government takes no position on this motion.”
A copy of the order will be sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Capitol riot role
In December 2022, Kollar-Kotelly found Grider guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to two misdemeanor counts — entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
“As this court concluded after a week-long bench trial, Grider ‘was a leader, not a follower,’ during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021,” the government’s 37-page sentencing memorandum said.
Grider was among the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol, two minutes after the building was breached at the Senate Wing Door. Earlier he picked up a Capital Police helmet and beckoned supporters of former President Donald Trump forward, repeatedly handing the helmet to others to use as a weapon, “brandishing it above his head,” the memorandum said.
The government said Grider’s statements at his bench trial were false.
An arrest affidavit said Grider was inside the Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door leading to the House chamber, where Congress held a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
“Even after another rioter was shot only feet away from Grider, Grider made no attempt to leave,” the document said. “Grider instead lingered at the scene for several more minutes, defying the orders of law enforcement officers who were pleading with the mob to leave, and impeding their efforts to render medical assistance and restore order.”
Prosecutors said Grider had multiple opportunities to leave the Capitol during the riot, but chose not to do so.
Grider — a former teacher in the Dallas and McKinney school districts — was arrested on three charges after he surrendered to the FBI in Austin in January 2021.
The government, in the sentencing memorandum, said Grider “had no excuse for persevering in the violent takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6.”
“He cannot blame his poor judgment on lack of maturity, on naivety about political demonstrations, or on social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. … Grider chose to ignore unmistakable indications that breaching the restricted perimeter, let alone the Capitol building, was unlawful.”
Evidence in the case supported “a substantial term of incarceration.”
“Grider’s criminal conduct — which, again, ranged from using police barricades in service of the rioters to stealing a case of water bottles left behind by law enforcement on the Upper West Terrace, from attempting to cut power to the Capitol building to pushing through the police line in the Crypt, from participating in the siege of the House Main Door to handing a hard police helmet to another rioter so he could break down the glass panes of the Speaker’s Lobby Door — was the epitome of disrespect for the law,” the document said. “And Grider’s repeated lies, under oath, demonstrate an utter lack of respect for this court and the judicial process.”