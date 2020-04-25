JARRELL — Jarrell ISD will be distributing free breakfast and lunch three days a week, beginning Monday.
Meals for all children ages 1-18 will be distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays although meals will be provided for Tuesdays and Thursdays since there is no distribution on those days, the Jarrell district said in a news release.
Children do not have to be present if an adult picks up the meals. Meals for adults are not available for purchase.
Under the new schedule, on Mondays, families will pick up lunch; breakfast and lunch for Tuesdays; and breakfast for Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, families will pick up lunch; breakfast and lunch for Thursdays; and breakfast for Fridays. On Fridays, families will pick up lunch; and breakfast for Mondays.
Along with these changes, the delivery location at Jarrell Middle School will be moved to the back of JMS in the bus lane. Enter from Avenue C by the field house, the district said.
All other locations and distribution times will remain the same.
“Please help keep our employees and families safe and maintain social distancing guidelines (keep six feet away from other individuals),” the district said in the release. “The Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals wear face masks (such as a bandana) that cover the mouth and nose when in public, in addition to maintaining social distancing.”
Here are the locations and times for free meal distribution on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:
- Igo Elementary, 1601 County Road 314; pick up noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Jarrell Elementary School, 1615 County Road 313; pick up noon to 12:25 p.m.
- Sonterra Pool, 510 Sonterra Blvd.; pick up 12:35-1 p.m.
- Lignite Drive and Cornhill Drive; pick up 1:10-1:25 p.m.
- Jarrell Middle School, 101 E. Ave. F; pick up noon to 12:20 p.m.
- County Road 142 and Green Acres; pick up 12:35-1:00 p.m.
- Live Oak and County Road 234; pick up 1:10-1:30 p.m.