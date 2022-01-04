The Bell County Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to accept a tax abatement application from Woodlands Energy Renewables on Monday for the proposed Limewood Bell Renewables solar farm project — an approval that authorizes Bell County Judge David Blackburn to further discuss the process with the applicants.
Although some residents have voiced their dissatisfaction over the proposed $230 million facility, Commissioner Bobby Whitson emphasized how they can’t prevent a business from residing within Bell County.
“They can literally go in there right now and build them however they want with no oversight from us,” he said during Commissioners Court on Monday. “In order to see what these folks are doing, we enter into these PILOT (payments-in-lieu-of-taxes) agreements for these discussions.”
Regardless of how discussions move forward with Bell County, the applicants can still continue with their project west of Troy.
“We can say we’re not going to help you at all … and they can still build it,” Whitson said. “So we want to be actively involved in this process at this point I think.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider agreed and highlighted how regulations from other entities will apply.
“During the construction of any project, whether it’s a solar farm or whatever it might be, there are regulations you follow when you construct any kind of facility … so I’m not concerned with run-off and erosion,” he said.
Whitson — who does not want Bell County to become overrun with solar farms — alluded to the Big Elm Creek Watershed Protection Plan.
“The solar farm going into the area … is going to have to comply with all of those watershed mandates as well,” he said. “They can’t just go in there and tear out everything we’ve built over the years. Otherwise, I don’t think anyone would want anything to go in there that would be detrimental to or negatively impact all the work we’ve done on the watershed.”
Previous solar abatements
In 2020, commissioners approved entered into a tax abatement agreement for the Big Elm Solar Project.
The 3,000-acre solar farm in North Bell County, which is being developed by Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy and High Road Clean Energy of Austin, signed a 10-year PILOT agreement.
Under the contract, Bell County could receive about $2 million while Troy ISD could receive nearly $23 million.
Meanwhile, the Chillingham Solar Farm by 8minute Solar — which will be located east of Temple between Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 190 — signed a PILOT agreement with Bell County in May 2021.
That abatement amount, like that with the Big Elm Solar Project, will be determined by the number of megawatts of energy generated. Current projections peg the solar farm to create about 200 megawatts of energy annually.
As Blackburn enters discussions with Houston-area based Woodlands Energy Renewables, Commissioner Bill Schumann expects Blackburn and his team to thoroughly vet the applicant’s reliability for a tax abatement agreement.
“The people that we work with, work with (the applicants) through these tax abatements and applications,” he said. “They have national knowledge of these companies … and if it’s not a company you want to engage with, then (the process) stops.”