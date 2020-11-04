BELTON — The newest campus in the Belton Independent School District already is filled with memories — and it’s only been open for about nine weeks.
Counselor Sarah Delozier recounted the time when a student had brought his pet chicken to school and kept it in his locker so it could stay warm during a cold snap. The chicken’s muffled clucks rang through the hallway.
Winter Walden, a seventh grade science teacher, remembered the fish tank that was in the front office when she first visited and had to put one in her classroom.
Walden and Delozier work at Belton Middle School — the district’s newest campus. Belton ISD on Wednesday celebrated the return of Belton Middle School in a small ceremony inside the campus cafeteria.
But unlike other schools in Belton ISD, BMS has a rich history because the building has been used as an intermediate and middle school as well as Belton High School’s ninth grade center.
Delozier’s chicken memory happened when she was the middle school’s theater arts teacher, a role she was in from 2005 to 2010. Walden, though, was a student when she saw that fish tank in her front office.
“This tonight is a big moment for BMS that we want to savor — we are back and better,” Principal Stacie Seveska said.
That motto, Seveska said, has two parts. “Back,” she said, is a way to honor the history of Belton Middle School, which was built in 1993.
“I can’t tell you how many times a parent, a maintenance worker (or) a substitute teacher that they have a connection to this campus,” the principal said. “It’s really exciting hearing those memories.”
As for the “better” part of the motto, Seveska said, “it’s a reference to being better than ourselves. It’s about growth.”
Superintendent Matt Smith said the district has gotten plenty of good use out of Belton Middle School’s building.
“But schools are much more than the facility,” Smith said. “Schools are a place where community is born, where community is raised, where students are valued, where teachers invest in students and where students can thrive.”
An example of that was eighth-grader Julie He, the school’s newly elected student council president.
“When I was running for student council president two weeks ago, I was very nervous to run, but instead I was tremendously surprised by the amount of support I received from my fellow classmates,” Julie said. “I had people come up to me in the hallways and say, ‘I voted for you. I hope you win.’ This encouragement made my heart melt.”
Julie said she is proud to be a part of the relaunch of Belton Middle School.
“BMS will always be a part of me because of the positive impact it has brought upon my life,” she said. “Although we have only been in school for nine weeks, I can already tell this year is going to be a year that I will never forget. I can’t wait to see what new adventures this year at Belton Middle School holds.”