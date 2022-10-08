ROGERS — Live music and indistinct chatter was all that could be heard Saturday as people swarmed the semiannual Central Texas Farmers Market hosted by Walker Honey Farm.
The free-to-attend market featured over 50 local farmers and artisans that brought their treats and talents for the community to enjoy.
“What makes us unique is in order to get a booth, vendors are required to make and grow their own items,” Kara Whittemore, organizer for the event, said.
A blue ticket is given to each person that purchases something at a booth. On the ticket, the individual is instructed to write their names and phone numbers and drop the ticket in one of several jars at the welcome booth to enter in the mystery drawing.
A winner, who does not have to be present at the time of the drawing, will be chosen and rewarded one of the prizes donated by the vendors themselves.
“It is a great idea,” Barbara Howard said as she waited for a friend to turn in their ticket. “I’m all about supporting local. My sister has her own business, so I know how difficult and tiring it can get for the little guy.”
Being the “little guy” and turning passion into product can be as rewarding as it is for Tabitha Johnson, owner of The Occasional Cupcake, a business she created six years ago. Johnson has been a vendor at the market for four years now. She appreciates being able to get community feedback on her hard work.
Sometimes, passion can come accidentally — as it did with Fred McKague of Nilla Fudge Y’all, who tried making a holiday treat 25 years ago for family and ended up with his own recipe for fudge. Over the years, he’s perfected the recipe and turned it into a business just before the coronavirus pandemic. Now that he can promote his product at local festivals and markets, he hopes to turn his newfound passion into a full-time job.
“I think it’s great just to interact with the people and make long-lasting connections,” McKague said. “This platform is perfect to promote local products.”
As you walk around the market, passing the fall-market exclusive pumpkin patch, honey and wine tasting areas, and circle around the line for face painting and fresh kettle corn, you’ll come across the visibly popular petting zoo. There, families were greeted by a snake and lemur as they donated $5 to enter the ring with a pig, tortoise and goat.
“This is really all about strengthening the community,” Whittemore said. “It’s a labor of love and it wouldn’t be possible without the amazing team we have here today. It takes a village.”
All market activities aside, the first thing visitors will notice entering the grounds is the free and organized parking. This is no accident as for the past six years Whittemore has been determined to curate the best experience possible for visitors.
The Central Texas Farmers Market is open twice a year: on Memorial Day and on the second Saturday of October.
As she was speaking with the Telegram, a visitor and friend approached Whittemore and congratulated her on the market.
“This is amazing. Great job,” Tovë Goldson said, excited about the local potted flowers she purchased.
“I love this event and they do a great job,” Goldson elaborated. “Every season it gets bigger and better.”