Temple Fire & Rescue will host an open house event for their fire academy Monday, allowing those interested in a career switch to ask questions about the process.
The open house will provide information to those interested in learning the requirements to become a Temple firefighter.
The event will be 5-6:30 p.m. at the city’s training center located at Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road.
“The main goal of the academy is to provide individuals in our area the ability to train and then find jobs in the fire service, while we also train Temple’s own new hires that have not already been certified by the state,” Temple city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “Temple Fire holds one or two of these before each academy begins so that we can meet face to face with anyone interested and tell them about the opportunities that can come from becoming a certified firefighter.”
Simmons said the city will have four of its new hires go through the academy to receive their certifications and replace outgoing officers.
Even though the city has limited openings at its fire stations, people certified by the academy will not be limited to working in the city because the certifications are statewide.
Applicants to the fire academy are required to pass a background check, take a physical and be up to date on their vaccinations. Firefighting jobs with the city of Temple have more requirements, Simmons said.
The next academy class starts Jan. 20.