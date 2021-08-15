Seven community advocates of the Temple Independent School District will present a proposed $184.9 million bond package to trustees at a special meeting tonight.
The representatives — Brittany Norman, Robert York, Shajjia Ahmed, Terris Goodwin, Kirbi Barbosa, Carlos Barbosa and Daniel Mungia — each has deep ties to the Temple ISD community, either as a product of Temple schools or as parents of current students or graduates.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the diverse group of residents was actively involved throughout the three citizen advisory committee meetings held on June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
“They already have booked the (TISD) board room to practice, so they’re not messing around,” he said last week. “They’re going to go through each project … and they’re chopping it up by how they want to present it among each other.”
Each advocate will address trustees as they detail needed projects for the proposed bond, which if approved, would be split into two propositions at a Nov. 2 election.
The first proposition calls for $178.3 million to construct and renovate school facilities, and the second would use $6.6 million for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
Advocates include Norman, a Temple resident for 17 years whose husband, Michael, grew up in Temple and is a 1991 Temple High School graduate. Their five children, including two recent THS graduates, have been involved in multiple programs such as athletics, fine arts, CTE, cheer and advanced academics.
York, a Department of Defense worker for 20 years, graduated from THS in 1996 and has coached youth football for 20 years. He and his wife, Rebecca, have four children, the youngest of which is a junior at THS.
Ahmed, a 24-year resident of Temple and nurse practitioner at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple, is the mother of three children involved in district programs including the International Baccalaureate Programme, theater, tennis and soccer. Two of her children graduated from THS during the COVID-19 pandemic and the youngest is a THS freshman.
Goodwin, a Temple native whose parents were both TISD educators, is a Top 3% 2010 THS graduate and the mother of two elementary-aged children. The registered nurse also is co-founder of the Temple Jr. Wildcats Athletic Association.
Kirbi Barbosa and Carlos Barbosa both grew up in the Temple area and have three children at Temple schools at the high school, middle school and elementary levels. Kirbi, a 2005 THS graduate, is a Realtor with Sojourn Real Estate while Carlos is a machine operator at BNSF.
Mungia, a Temple native, is a graduate of the THS class of 1992 and a youth soccer coach for more than a decade. He and his wife, Paige, have three children, two of whom graduated from THS in 2020 and 2021. Their youngest is a THS junior
The representatives will discuss how the proposed projects were narrowed down through input from the community meetings as well as an online survey.
The package, which includes building a new elementary school in the district’s southeastern area, adding 14 classrooms to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements, was heavily favored by residents, according to a TISD survey completed by stakeholders.
“We had 200-plus respondents and it wasn’t even close,” Ott said. “The reduced scope package showed an average rating of 4.7 on a 5-point scale, while the reduced projects package (for $179.9 million) came out at 2.0.”
Five projects — transportation service center improvements, Temple High fine arts auditorium improvements, security camera upgrades and perimeter fencing additions — were restricted to fewer enhancements under the reduced scope package.
Seven other projects — including ninth-grade parking lot resurfacing and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center fine arts auditorium improvements — were excluded under the reduced projects package, according to Temple ISD information.
Community results favored the reduced scope package — necessary for future growth — that would increase Temple ISD’s tax rate by 13.6 cents per $100 valuation.
Under this bond package, a homeowner’s annual tax rate, for a home with a $200,000 valuation, would cost $250, according to district information.
“We really tried to go through this process as transparent, honest and responsive to the community as possible … to see if they say this (bond) is really what they want,” Ott told the Telegram. “It’s the best way to do it.”