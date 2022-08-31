Belton ISD stakeholders have formally challenged seven library books at Lake Belton High School after a controversy over the appropriateness of some books in school libraries.
Each of the challenged books — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable, “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “Now That We’re Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power” and “Cherry” by Nico Walker — were part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the campus opened to students in 2020.
“These books will move through the formal reconsideration process starting in September,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a statement last week. “When the challenges were made, we moved them off the shelves but still made them available if a student requested them and had parental consent. To date, no one has requested them.”
A committee of five — to include a parent, a teacher, a principal and a librarian — will read and review these books before making a recommendation to Belton ISD administration on whether it should be permanently removed from circulation for each and every student.
“We believe parents absolutely have the right to determine what their child reads,” Lovesmith said. “This is a partnership between parents and the school. We will happily work with parents to respect their wishes on this matter.”
Parents can apply to serve on a committee by filling out a Google Doc online at bit.ly/3wJi0Vo. They will be required to submit their name, a phone number, an email and a list of what Belton ISD schools their students attend.
Belton ISD came under fire in August when Belton ISD parents questioned the academic relevance of some of the books in campus libraries after a TikTok post from a Belton Middle School librarian went viral for her support of Banned Books Week — a national campaign that historically has celebrated the freedom to read since 1982.
The video, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/3QQE1K6, has received more than one million views.
Belton resident LaDonna Kelley was one of the concerned residents who spoke at the Belton ISD board meeting, speaking of Wilson’s Banned Books Week display.
“The librarian was complaining that she was asked to take down sexually explicit books that she is encouraging these children to read,” she said. “We’re talking about sixth-graders, seventh-graders and eighth-graders. This is inappropriate. I’m part of this community and it breaks my heart that we’re allowing this to occur.”
During a regular school board meeting last week, trustees responded to the concerns that residents, who brought posters depicting the challenged books, had voiced about the literary-relevance of the content.
“I can speak for everyone here that what we heard tonight was very disturbing,” Belton ISD school board Secretary Manuel Alcozer said. “If we appear to be moving slowly, it’s because this is a complex topic. It took several months for TEA (Texas Education Agency) to provide a model policy as guidance. We also have state and federal laws that we must comply with. So while we’ve always had a policy in place, we want to make sure we have a good method and that it aligns with our values and beliefs.”
Ty Taggart, the vice president of the Belton ISD school board, agreed and stressed how it can be frustrating with how slow “the wheel turns” for some issues.
“I want this done yesterday,” he said. “But we have to put something together that’s legal. We have to make sure what we do is sound. But I want it done. I don’t want to see that stuff in our libraries.”
In the meantime, parents can log in to Destiny — a program that lets users monitor available library content — to view their child’s library history. If concerns arise with other books on Belton ISD shelves, parents can speak with their child’s librarian to ensure that their child cannot check them out.
“Knowing what your child is interested in and reading can open the door to great conversations at home,” Lovesmith said. “It’s a way to weave in discussions about your family’s values and what’s important in your home.”
A Belton Middle School librarian said her principal asked her to take the Banned Books Week display down.
“I’m sitting here minding my own business the day before school starts and (my principal) comes in and tells me that I need to take down my Banned Books Week display that’s in the library because a parent called him and complained about it,” Mia Wilson, the librarian, said in the video posted to her personal TikTok account. “I told him ‘no.’ I was not taking it down because I serve over 700 students, not one student alone, and celebrating Banned Books Week is in our (American Library Association) standards as well as something that every secondary library does in our school district.”
Although the Banned Books Week display is still in the Belton Middle School library — despite some parents calls for removal — it has since been modified.
“The challenge that students read these books has been removed,” Belton ISD said in a statement. “Four books were removed from the display due to age appropriateness. These books are for a high school audience.”
These four books were “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, “A Complicated Love Story Set in Space” by Shaun David Hutchinson, “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me” by Mariko Tamaki, and “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli.
Amber Rasura, a former Belton ISD student, recently questioned the call to not have the books at the school library.
“Something I valued in my time at Belton ISD was reading as much as I liked and being encouraged to do so,” she said in a Facebook post. “I always had a high reading score, did well on AP English tests, and love to read as an adult. I feel that my love of reading has made me a better person and opened my eyes to other perspectives I would not necessarily have come across otherwise.”
Rasura understands that some of the scenes in these challenged books contain material that seem shocking.
“However, taken as part of the book, you can clearly see authors are saying, ‘These things happen and are bad and atrocious and don’t do this,’” she said. “Certain things I am pretty glad I learned about in a book instead of the internet, which is the other place curious young minds go.”